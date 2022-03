FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s time to paint for a paws as the Freefolk Brewery is teaming up with New River Humane Society for a paint and sip fundraiser on March 31st.

Starting at 6:00 pm, tickets will be $40 and a portion will go to help the animals in need. The event is a two-hour process with all materials provided.

You can register here.

