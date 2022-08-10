PACT Act signed in to law to provide benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 into law today. The PACT Act will provide healthcare and benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits during military service.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) backed the bill stating, “We must be willing to pay the cost of war from beginning to end, including caring for our veterans who are facing health complications after serving our nation.”

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 will:

Expand VA healthcare eligibility to Post-9/11 combat Veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed Veterans;

Create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure;

Add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to VA’s list of service presumptions, including hypertension;

Expand presumptions related to Agent Orange exposure; Includes Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, and Johnston Atoll as locations for Agent Orange exposure;

Strengthen federal research on toxic exposure;

Improve VA’s resources and training for toxic-exposed veterans; and

Set VA and Veterans up for success by investing in: VA claims processing; VA’s workforce; VA health care facilities.



Related