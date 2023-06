PAAC Surge Testing to host COVID 19 walk in clinic at Heart of God Ministries on June 15

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a free COVID-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday, June 15, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The clinic will be held at Heart of God Ministries at 1703 S. Kanawha Street.

Providers will conduct all testing and vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Services are free and available to all community members with valid photo IDs.

Attendants will not require insurance to receive services.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for individuals ages five and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children under 18.

For more information, call 304-741-7157 or email surge.testing@paac2.org.

