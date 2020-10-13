Over 65,000 voters in West Virginia have casts ballots early

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)– Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation. In addition, he is using the opportunity to remind eligible West Virginia residents that today, Oct. 13, is the last day to register to vote or update their registration to participate in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Data as of Oct. 13, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 120,770

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 65,801

Registered voters: 1,261,242

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

As of today, 119,035 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 98.5% of ballots requested.

Last Day to Register to Vote

Close of business today, Oct. 13, is the voter registration deadline in order to participate in the upcoming election. Eligible voters can register to vote or update their registration online anytime at GoVoteWV.com.

Some counties remain open until 11:59pm in order to accept last-minute online applications. However, this is at the discretion of the county clerk and office hours do vary.

Online Portal Most Efficient Way to Request an Absentee Ballot

Warner reminds voters who wish to vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 that the absentee ballot application portal at GoVoteWV.com is the most efficient way to request their ballot.

“Clerks across the state are returning requested ballots within about a day of voters requesting them,” Warner said. “They are now able to give more time and attention to the voters who need assistance when filling out the paper application or need additional items to complete the voting process.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

In addition to the portal, voters may also print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election, including how to register to vote or update your registration, visit GoVoteWV.com.