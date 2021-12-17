Outreach ministry to host addiction support event in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An addiction support organization called High on Hope Ministries is hosting a recovery support event this January in Beckley.

High on Hope Ministries is an outreach ministry that focuses on helping those coming out of addiction. They’ve held multiple events in different counties around West Virginia, but this one will be the first in the Beckley area.

Their goal is to connect people struggling with addiction to local resources.

According to High on Hope Founder Tim Craft, the event is called Equip the City, and they’ll be partnered with local leaders and health organizations to get resources to those who need it.

“Our hope is to bring the community together, to equip the community to combat the addiction problem we’re facing,” Craft said. “If we empower people, we’re gonna see a bigger turnaround in this problem we’re facing.”

Equip the City will take place January 13th at 6:30pm at the House of Worship, located at 200 S Kanawha Street in Beckley.

