Organizations finding unique ways to celebrate the holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Organizations around the area are searching for ways to celebrate the holidays in a safe manner.

The need for social distancing and facemasks limits the amount of gathering that can be done indoors. One trend that is gaining traction is to have outdoor events that fall in line with COVID mandates.

“We know that there’s a lot of different activities,” said Downtown Beckley Business Association Manager Robert Dunlap. “The WVGLCC is doing an open-air Thanksgiving behind Main Street, one block away, so that it’s not in an enclosed area. People who don’t have family to go see or can’t see because of travel restrictions, because you’re required to be so far away from folks, they can come and have a Thanksgiving meal.”

Taking precautions to be cognizant of others out in public continues to be encouraged.