Opioid addiction awareness event a success despite rain

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Although Saturday was a bit rainy, that didn’t stop event organizers from doing their best to encourage those battling opioid addiction.

While the rain kept crowds sparse at Linda K. Epling stadium, that didn’t stop Destiny Ministries from doing its best to help those in need of encouragement.

“It’s all about helping each other,” said event organizer Tim Epling. “It’s all about connecting people with people. If you take a look at opioids and addiction and how it’s affecting all of our families and businesses, we can talk about it all we want, but there’s action that has to get behind that.”

Friday night, crowds were much larger, but the rain on Saturday meant few would show up to the weekend event. Even with only a handful of people in the audience, performers and speakers gave it their all.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s two people or 2,000,” said Tim Craft, a speaker at the event. “I just believe it’s important because one of those two people may be the one that carries that message into the masses.”

The goal is to encourage people to fight through their addiction, a problem that hits close to home for Craft and many Beckley residents.

“I feel like that when you know that you can impact someone else’s life, for me it activates purpose inside of me,” said Craft. “That’s what will keep people from going backwards, finding a purpose.”

There may have been a small audience on Saturday, but Destiny Ministries made sure the message was heard all around the globe.

“We are on social media and it’s live, so it’s going all over the country,” said Epling. “The last one we did, we had calls from New Zealand, Australia, Europe. We had calls all over the country and all over the world.”

Epling hopes to eventually see this event go mobile and happen across the country.

To get involved in future events, contact Destiny Ministries.