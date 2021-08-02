Opinions split between returning to masks or not

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Just a little over two months ago, mask restrictions had started to be lifted after the CDC announced it was safe for vaccinated people to not wear them, but after the surge in the Delta Variant COVID-19 cases, those mask restrictions are slowly being put back into place for everyone. And while many people do not agree with this re-imposing mandate or they simply just can’t stand the thought of going back to masks, many others think it’s a necessary step that we all need to take again if we want to finally overcome COVID-19 once and for all.

“We don’t know where this Delta Variant has really taken off, you could have had your immunization and still be carrying it and giving it to other people who may or may not be able to get vaccinated,” says Teresa, a resident of North Carolina.

“We are seeing an increase in numbers based on the pandemic of the un-vaccinated and it’s affecting some of the vaccinated people,” her husband Jeff adds. “I’m a health care provider and I’ve seen some numbers of vaccinated people getting sick, and while they’re not bad off, it’s preventable.”

But whether you agree with the masks or not, health care professionals everywhere are warning us to brace for broader mask restrictions once again.

