Open Heart Ministries holds spaghetti dinner fundraiser

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Open Heart Ministries in Bluefield served spaghetti dinners as part of a fundraiser.

The spaghetti dinners are $8.50 and include spaghetti with meat sauce, a side salad, garlic toast, soda, and a dessert. The proceeds from the dinners go to support the houses which the organization uses to house those on the streets that can’t find work.

“We used to be open every day, but we are doing it on Thursdays and Fridays now to raise money for the houses and everything,” said Open Heart Ministries Volunteer Molly Beavers. “Because they got electricity, they got their rent and everything.”

To get a spaghetti dinner you can stop by Open Heart Ministries at the West Virginian Manor location Thursdays and Fridays from 11 AM to 2:30 PM.

Related