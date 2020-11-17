Open Heart Ministries fundraisers this Thursday and Friday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Open Heart Ministries will be hosting fundraisers this Thursday and Friday at its West Virginian Manor location, 415 Federal St in Bluefield.

On Thursday, chicken fajitas are featured, served with a size of nachos and cheese. Open Heart’s famous Taco Salad also is on the menu. Dessert and soda are included with meals.

On Friday, seasoned and cooked to tenderness perfection at Open Heart’s Café, Philly roast beef is stacked with Swiss cheese and your favorite condiments on a fresh sub bun. A side of au jus and potato skins are included with a dessert and soda.

An $8.50 donation is requested. Take-out orders can be made at (304) 800-3370. Local delivery is available.

Proceeds are dedicated to Open Heart Ministries’ homeless havens which have served more than 600 people since 2009.