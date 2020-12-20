One woman injured after car drives off hillside

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A dispatcher says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fell 200 ft. after driving off a hillside.

A call came in just before 5 p.m. about a woman walking along the Coalfields Expressway. Dispatchers say authorities later learned she climbed up from the scene of the accident near the 3800 block of the expressway.

Sophia Area, Sophia City, Coal City and Mullens fire departments responded along with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care.

At one point, crews were searching for a possible second person. Sheriff Scott Van Meter has since confirmed that a second person was not involved in the accident.

