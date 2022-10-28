One Tank Trip: Witches Paddle

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – You may not really get to see witches riding through the air on broomsticks, but if you go down to Fayette Station on the Sunday before Halloween, you may catch them riding in on paddleboards.

Every year, experienced paddlers make their way to the New River dressed in their best costumes for the annual Witches and Warlocks Stand-up Paddle event.

They meet at the beach at Fayette Station and paddle approximately 500 yards upstream on flat water before turning around.

“Fayetteville, known for being fun, funky, a little bit different,” says an organizer or last year’s event, Amy Summerford. “Who doesn’t love the excuse to dress up, and put on a cape and a hat? It’s just different, it’s a little bit spooky, a little bit fun, the weather almost always cooperates and helps with the spookiness, so just Fayetteville’s version of grown-up Halloween.”

As Fayetteville is already known for its uniqueness, the fun and spooky event seemed to be the perfect fit, as it has now stuck around.

The event helps to define the area for what it is. But, while it’s not an event for beginner paddle-boarders, being right here in the New River Gorge National Park, it’s open to spectators.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, October 30 in the upper Fayette Station parking lot. Those who wish to participate in the paddle need to sign a waiver in advance, know how to swim, and wear PFDs.

The event itself is limited to 70 people. It’s encouraged that those wishing to attend use the upper overflow parking area to save space for the launch.

You can register for the event at Visit Fayetteville, WV.

