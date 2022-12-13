One Tank Trip: Winterplace Ski Resort

GHENT, WV (WOAY) – Winter has already begun on one mountaintop.

The snowmaking machines are now hard at work at Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent, West Virginia, as they gear up for the season opening on Friday, December 16.

Now seeing its 40th season, the resort is again ready to bring prime skiing, snowboarding, and tubing atop the over 3,000-foot Flat Top Mountain.

“The process this year literally started as soon as we closed last season,” the General Manager at Winterplace, Josh Faber.

“It takes all summer long to get the slopes and the chairlifts, and the snowmaking system, and everything ready for winter. So, we had that, plus, we’re trying to make a lot of changes, we rebuilt our entire rental operation so that’s completely new,” he says.

The resort’s state-of-the-art snowmaking system is able to pump 7,200 gallons of water to make the snow, enough to fill an Olympic size pool in an hour and a half.

While in peak season Winterplace offers an astounding 90 acres of skiable terrain and a plethora of trails, they figure that they can open this season with at least 30 acres of terrain and 16 trails, which, according to Faber, that’s very good for just getting started.

And after 40 years of offering some of the best winter sports activities to the region, Faber says it’s a great feeling.

“You come across so many people all over the country that have learned how to ski here, and you know, their kids are now learning how to ski here, their grandkids are learning how to ski here, and that’s something that, you know, at night when you’re laying down to go to sleep you feel extremely proud of that,” says Faber.

“We’re able to operate a business that does so much good for families, and recreation, and your health, to get outside.”

This season officially begins this Friday, December 16.

The resort has a series of events planned throughout the season, including a Toys for Tots and a coat drive starting December 10 through the 20th. Skiing with Santa will be held at the resort from December 23 to the 25th, along with more events to come throughout the winter.

You can go to their website to find out more about these events and to book your tickets to the resort.

Related