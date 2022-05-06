One Tank Trip: The Good Evening Ranch

CANVAS, WV (WOAY) – From beautiful pastures to hiking, biking, and ATV trails across over 500 acres, this One Tank Trip brings us to the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas, West Virginia.

A privately owned, family-friendly spot, this ranch offers a wide variety of sites to see and recreational activities to do, along with cabins, a campground, and dining opportunities.

And it’s all located right in the heart of some of Southern West Virginia’s best attractions, as Summersville Lake sits only 5 miles away, and the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve within just 20 miles.

“The ranch got started about 20 years ago. It has been a farm for many, many years, but as far as the Good Evening Ranch and what it is today was about 20 years ago, says the Off-Road Manager at the ranch, Bobby Wood.

One of the destination’s most noteworthy attractions, however, is the horses.

From barrel racing and rodeos to traditional horseback riding and private lessons, the ranch offers a variety of equestrian activities. Professional riders have come from all over to use the race track the ranch provides.

In years past it has been host to the Montana Barrel Horse Association (MBHA) and the International Barrel Racing Association (IBRA).

Wood says there aren’t many places like the Good Evening Ranch around.

“There’s just not many facilities of this nature you know, where people can go and spend a few days or a week or whatever and see the horses and have the amenities that we have,” he says.

People also come to the ranch for a wide assortment of camping opportunities, whether primitive camping or luxury cabins.

They are also host to weddings, and family reunions, among other events throughout the year.

If you would like to get in touch with the ranch, you can call the office at (304)872-4900, or visit them on their website or Facebook page.

