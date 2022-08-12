One Tank Trip: Summersville Lake Retreat

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – There’s nothing better than exploring a 57-acre retreat to help wind down the summer.

Offering a wide variety of camping options, cabin, and boat rentals, along with the Mountain State’s only working lighthouse, Summersville Lake Retreat is just the place to be.

“This is our second season of owning the campgrounds and retreat so this has also been our busiest, but last season was also very busy, and of course, this season got a lot of tourists in the area with the New River Gorge and everything there is to do around Summersville Lake,” President of the retreat, David Ridgeway says.

The campground welcomes guests year-round through deluxe vacation cabins and full hook-up RV sites.

From April through October guests get the added bonus of being able to climb the 122 steps in the lighthouse and access the tent sites.

Their fleet of boat rentals is also available during the months of May through September to help with your exploration of the beautiful Summersville Lake that’s just minutes down the road.

And, finally, let’s not forget about the spectacular views! People can enjoy the sunset from their 360-degree gallery deck overlooking the Gauley River National Recreation area and the lake to close out their day.

“We’re pretty much the hub to kick-off to a lot of places to go, it’s not just Summersville Lake but there is three fantastic state parks right in the area,” Ridgeway says. “We’re just 15 minutes away from the New River Gorge National Park and there’s just an abundance of activities that are popping up in the area because of the new national park, so it’s a great place to come and bring the family, endless things to do.

“Everyone who stays here says that they didn’t stay long enough,” he adds.

While the campground already offers over 70 different unique kinds of camping options, they are looking to add some more. Along with that, they plan to add several other new amenities to round out your camping experience. They also host various events throughout the year.

You can visit Summersville Lake Retreat on their website or Facebook page to plan your next little get-away.

