One Tank Trip: Retro Reset

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you happen to be craving a taste for nostalgia, Retro Reset has you covered. After being open at its Oak Hill location for two years now, the retro video games and collectibles store opened its second location at the Crossroads Mall back in September of 2022.

While both stores sell a variety of classic games and collectibles, offer table space for gaming tournaments, and even an arcade gaming section, the mall location has given them the ability to expand even further.

They now hold different types of vendor shows there twice a month, including trading cards, comic books, and Funko Pop shows.

These events are especially important for them during the slow months, providing more fun activities for the community to do.

“For us, January, February, you know, it’s a little bit slower than the holiday season, but with these events, it brings vendors in from all over the place, like this weekend I know we have vendors coming all the way from Ohio to set up,” Co-owner of Retro Reset, Clay Williamson says.

“It just brings in new faces, and two it gives the community new things to see other than just the stuff we have in here on a daily basis,” he says.

In addition, the extra space at the mall location has even given them the ability to start hosting wrestling matches.

After holding their first match there just a couple of weeks ago, they are now gearing up for their second one on February 4.

And after getting a positive response from both the Fayette and Raleigh County communities the store now serves, it has only been the motivation for them to just keep at it.

“It’s pretty cool to see the response that we’ve had from the community,” Williamson adds. “We’ve been around for a few years, and since we’ve been in the Raleigh County area, we’ve seen a great response from this area, so we’re just excited to keep growing.”

For more information about vendor availability at the events the store holds, or for the events themselves, you can visit Retro Reset on their Events pages on Facebook.

