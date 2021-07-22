One Tank Trip: Old World Libations Wine Farm

GREENVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Old World Libations is a family owned wine farm that serves up homemade wines in a family friendly atmosphere.

The Ernst family originally used two rooms in their home to host wine tastings once their daughters left for college, but due to the popularity of more remote activities during the pandemic they needed and built a larger facility that opened in March.

“It’s just a place for people to congregate,” said Co-Owner of Old World Libations April Ernst. “It’s nice on Friday evening, people will come in especially from the local area and just walk in and say is anyone here I know. Yep go to the back porch. It’s kind of like Cheers, you might not come as a friend but by the time you leave you are definitely a part of the winery.”

For your tasting or purchasing pleasure, the winery offers a variety of homemade red and white wines, along with meads, ciders, and even craft beers.

“Several different things that we offer, you can do a tasting of the wines a one ounce pour,” Ernst said. “You can do a flight which is two ounces of four different wines, you can buy by the glass, the bottle. You can open it up and sit in the tasting area or you can go out and enjoy our porch.”

In addition to the wines, Old World Libations also has a gift shop with locally made crafts and other items for sale. They also host family events throughout the year, such as a fall cider pressing the fourth weekend in October.

“The kids love to watch the demonstration of the old press,” said Ernst. “Of course we do have a newer one which is much faster, but it’s fun to show kids how to press the apples and to taste it as it’s coming out of the presser at its raw form.

Old World Libations is open from 4 PM to 9 PM on Fridays and then from 1 PM to 6 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on upcoming events and directions visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

