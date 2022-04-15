One Tank Trip: New River ATV

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – This week’s One Tank Trip takes us to over 100 miles of ATV trails bordering the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

New River ATV in Fayette County offers nonstop riding adventures. From guided side-by-side tours to motorcycle tours, they provide many options for getting all of the thrills and seeing all of the sights the New River Gorge region has to offer.

“I think we provide a uniquely authentic experience,” Owner of New River ATV, Brandon Shaw says. “This isn’t a Disneyland ride out here, we take people out and we really go four-wheeling with them and it’s a fantastically muddy, fun time.”

As the area’s premier ATV tour company, they offer adventure options for the whole family.

Along with their New River Gorge ATV Adventure Tour, guests will get the choice of four different side-by-side tours. The tours include the New River Gorge Family Side-by-Side, the full-day Country Roads tour, the Ride with a Guide, and the New River Gorge Nature Side-by-Side tour.

The tours vary in length, location, and itinerary. The Country Roads tour gives guests the experience of riding on stretches of some of the Mountain States’ winding country roads, while the New River Gorge Nature tour takes them deep into some of West Virginia’s remote forests. In addition, the other tour options provide guests with further exploration of the New River Gorge area.

“That’s one of the things we’ve strived to do since day 1 is just to make sure that every one of our guests gets the experience they came for,” he says. “We have a very low guide-to-guest ratio and that allows us to kind of make each trip unique and to what the customer is looking for.”

The tour company now also offers motorcycle rentals and tours. The full-day motorcycle tours cover over 100 miles of the region’s backroads.

New River ATV is proud to offer the more traditional approach to the riding experience to give guests a full variety.

“For all of us here, myself and the guides, riding is really core to what we do and you know, most of us started on two wheels and we wanted to kind of get back to basics, and everything we do here is about sharing what we love with our guests,” Shaw adds.

Along with a variety of tours, people will also get professional guides and top-of-the-line vehicles for one of the best riding experiences around.

New River ATV can be found at 1631 Mountain Top Road in Minden. People can book their adventure today by calling (304)461-6961, or by visiting them on the web at newriveratv.com.

