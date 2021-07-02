One Tank Trip: Mountain State Miniature Golf

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Looking to get into the swing of things this summer?

Then look no further than Mountain State Miniature golf in Beckley.

This mini-golf course has been open for many years and offers eighteen holes of fun with a variety of West Virginia themes.

“We have Seneca Rocks, the West Virginia turnpike, we have the toll booths, the New River Gorge Bridge, and the hills of West Virginia,” said Mountain State Miniature Golf Manager Carline Kosut.

And if golfing through the wild and wonderful attractions isn’t enough, they also have an indoor rock climbing gym. The gym features a thirty-five-foot-tall rock wall with a variety of different routes to accommodate all skill levels.

“We have belays on hand, auto-belays as well,” Kosut said. “If you are belays certified then you are more than welcome to bring your own gear, shoes, your own harness, and everything. We are trying to do reservations because of covid, but we are doing the best we can with what we have.”

Then once you finish your day of fun why not have a refreshing drink or some ice cream at the coffee shop.

“We have been known for the cold brews lately because we have fifteen different flavors that are changing every month,” said Mountain State Miniature Golf Manager Emily Covey.

“Anything from ice lattes, hot lattes,” said Kosut. “We have ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, and we are working on getting bobas back. There is apparently a boba shortage, everyone loves the bubble teas so we are working on getting those back.”

Mountain State Miniature Golf is open from 7 AM to 9 PM Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 9 PM on Saturdays, and 1 PM to 9 PM on Sundays.

Related