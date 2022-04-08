One Tank Trip: Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – “Well we were voted the coolest small town, but Saturday we are the sweetest small town.”

This week’s One Tank Trip brings us to Lewisburg, where the 14th annual Chocolate Festival will be held on Saturday, April 9th.

After two years without the delicious chocolate samplings, live music, and a fun-filled day of events, the most-anticipated and tastiest fundraisers for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley is back.

Along with 46,000 tastings of chocolate, the day will be serving up music from the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra and the Thomas Taylor Band. It will also be host to chef demonstrations, bake-offs, and the 10K Chocolate Chase.

“It’s just kind of a way to drive business to the merchants in town and have fun, and bring people to our community and let them see what we have to offer,” says Erica Vaughan, Chair of the event and Executive Director of the United Way for the Greenbrier Valley.

From chocolate martinis to truffles, to hundreds of other varieties, the annual event suffers no shortage of chocolate.

This year there will be professional chef pastry and Gluten-free cupcake demos. Hospice Care’s 5 and 10k Chocolate Chase will also be a delight as it helps the agency raise the funds for their Lewisburg facility as well as The Peyton Hospice House.

Vaughan says, along with helping area businesses, the annual event helps to positively make an impact on all areas of health and education organizations within the community.

“Our areas of need are health, basic needs, and education, so we promote those in our communities,” she says. “There are a lot of these non-profits in our communities that need us, they need our funding, so that’s why we’re out here working hard for all of them.”

The event will be held throughout the town of Lewisburg Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People looking to attend this year’s event can get their tickets at the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival’s website or by stopping by the Lewisburg CVB.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the festival in 2020 can acquire them this year free of charge. People will be able to buy their tickets at the CVB until 5 p.m on Friday.

