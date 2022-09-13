One Tank Trip: Kirkwood Wine and Music Festival

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Located in the hills of Central West Virginia, wine-making has become a deeply-rooted tradition.

Just three miles north of Summersville rests the Kirkwood Winery, a 6-acre vineyard that yields among 45,000 bottles containing 28 different flavors of locally-made wine each year.

But, apart from the regular wine-making tradition, another popular custom at the vineyard takes place every year— the Kirkwood Wine and Music Festival, which now is seeing its 31st one.

“It’s good for the community, people around here love it and it also brings in people from all over the state,” the Owner of Kirkwood Winery, Frank Dix says. “We actually had people from three or four different states during this, so there’s a lot of motel and restaurant sales, so it’s just really good and it brings a lot of people in.”

The festival comes complete with distillery tours, grape stomping contests, and complimentary wine tasting.

An annual 5k race benefitting local nonprofits is also a major part of the festival. This year it’s benefitting local nonprofit, Tying Knots of Love, which donates tie blankets and welcome boxes to regional foster care organizations and first responders. Along with that, food and craft vendors, and lots of prizes will also be a part of the event.

And, of course, there’s no shortage of music. There’s a full lineup of artists and bands scheduled to play throughout the two-day event, which includes major Nashville acts such as the grandson of Johnny Cash, Thomas Gabriel Cash.

Another artist lined up to perform on the opening night of the festival is the locally well-known singer and songwriter, and winner of the Voice Krista Hughes.

“It feels really good to be back, it has been a long time since I got to do anything like this,” Hughes says. “I think Covid took a toll on all of the live music events and festivals, so it’s good to have a sense of normalcy again.”

Last year saw a big crowd at the festival after being canceled the year before in 2020 due to Covid. They now expect to see an even bigger crowd for the event this year.

The festival starts Friday, September 16 at 3 p.m. and will go to 10 p.m. that evening. It will continue on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can get your tickets by visiting the Kirkwood Winery online or at the gate.

