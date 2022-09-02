One Tank Trip: Fayetteville Food Trucks

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – While the popular commodity before the pandemic, Covid-19 helped give rise to a new appreciation for food trucks. As everyone looked for spacier, safer ways to dine out, they seemed like the perfect alternative. And now they stuck around.

Over on Court Street in downtown Fayetteville, sits two food trucks that have been in demand since their arrival, bringing fresh, unique, and inexpensive food to the community.

So, if you’re looking for a great local way to dine, this week’s One Tank Trip has you covered.

“We try to source as much locally as we can, I think the community appreciates eating locally and the farmers appreciate us buying their things.”

The first food truck stop is Riverchick Farm just a few feet down from the Cathedral Cafe. Boasting fresh, local ingredients, anything from salads, crepes, ice cream, and unique beverages is what you can find when you visit this food truck.

After opening in the Fall of 2019, the owner of Riverchick, Nicole Linkfield uses some of the ingredients straight off her own farm to make the food. She says the community has responded well to the fresh tastes the food truck delivers.

“The community seems to like it, we use a lot of farm fresh ingredients from New Roots Farm as well as a couple of other local farms, we get eggs from my farm, mint for our tea from my farm, maple syrup from Victor,” Linkfield says.

Just across the road, food truck lovers can get a completely different taste at The Taco Spot. Being open for just three months now, the owner of the food truck, Lauren Floyd says they sell out nearly every day.

The menu includes Quesabirra, chicken tinga, and smoked pork street tacos, as well as daily specials like nachos and burritos. It brings traditional Mexican food in a quick and convenient way to the community.

“This is a lot of our family’s favorite foods but we couldn’t find them in our community here, so it has been a privilege to be able to bring those recipes and those ideas here to this area where we don’t have any Tinga or Quesabirra very much,” says Floyd.

Riverchick has a two-year lease at its current spot on Court Street, lasting through this season and next summer. The Taco Spot plans to be open year-round and Court Street is its permanent location.

