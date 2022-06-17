One Tank Trip: Fayette Gun Club

BECKWITH, WV (WOAY) – A local gun club right here in the heart of Fayette County wants to remind everyone that they are open and ready to instruct people on their basic shooting skills.

The One Tank Trip takes us there to the Fayette Gun Club this week to see what it’s all about. Established in 2008, the club accepts new members but it’s also open to the public. It is a skeet and trap shooting range made for longtime shooters and amateurs alike.

“If you’re not familiar with skeet and trap we encourage you to come out, we have people that will give you instructions,” Secretary of Treasurer of the Fayette Gun Club, Terry Groves says. “What you will need is to bring your shotgun and a couple of boxes of shells. It’s open to everybody, it’s a good way if you’re not familiar with the shotgun sports come up and give it a try, you might enjoy it you might not.”

While guns may have gotten some bad media attention lately considering all of the tragedies centering around them, this club promises that safety is their #1 concern.

They provide one-on-one instructors for those who are still getting familiar with shooting sports, and they always have a member present on the range to ensure that no one gets hurt. They will also provide guests with eye and hearing protection if they don’t already have it. One of the biggest aspects of the club that they want to emphasize is that it’s not a pistol or rifle range, only skeet and trap.

One of the members, Terry Groves says it’s simply a good place to come to seek the benefits of shooting sports without the risks.

“If you’re just a hunter and you like to bird hunt or something like that it’s just a good way to sharpen your skills,” says Groves. “If you like shooting sports it’s just another opportunity to do something different. One of the things that is hard in shooting sports right now is the cost of ammunition and the supplies are very hard to get right now, but it’s starting to come back.”

The range is open to the public on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost to shoot 25 birds, or rounds is $3 for members and $4 for nonmembers. They also accept groups.

For more information about the Fayette Gun Club you can call Terry Groves at (304)465-3096, or Floyd Ramsey at (304)574-3468.

The gun club is located next to the Fayette County Humane Society in Beckwith.

