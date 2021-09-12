One person injured after falling roughly 40 ft. in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One person is injured after falling nearly 40 feet while rock climbing yesterday.

Dispatchers tell us it happened at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The Ansted, Nuttall, Oak Hill, Mt. Hope and Fayetteville Fire Departments were all on scene, in addition to the National Park Service and Jan Care.

Stick with us here at WOAY as more details emerge.

An original version of this story published on Sunday, September 12th, stated the person fell nearly 400 feet. That was an error and we apologize for any confusion

