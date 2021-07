SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a two-car accident in Summers County.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at mile marker 142 on I-64.

Dispatchers tell us there are also multiple injuries. Several Summers County Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police.

As of now, the westbound lanes are still closed. The eastbound lanes are now open.

