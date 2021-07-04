One person dead after Masontown ATV crash

MASONTOWN, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead following an ATV crash in Masontown.

On Saturday, July 3, at approximately 8:55 p.m., Trooper T.P. Nicholson was dispatched to an ATV crash near the town of Masontown in Preston County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Nicholson observed a two passenger, Polaris, RZR in the yard of the residence. Trooper Nicholson also observed a deceased male identified as Jeremy Adili “age 35, of Albright, WV” lying close to the residence.

A passenger who was involved in the crash was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Trooper Nicholson determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the ATV.

It appeared the passenger was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and this investigation remains active and ongoing.

