One person dead following fatal crash in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WV (WOAY) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening on Middleway Pike. A police investigation found the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west, struck a concrete barrier, crossed the center line, and struck a 2021 Coachman Mirada RV head-on that was traveling east.

The driver of the Coachman was life-flighted to Inova Fairfax Hospital for injuries. The additional passengers in the Coachman were not injured. However, the driver and sole occupant of the Silverado, Jeffrey Haymaker, 53, of Charles Town died on the scene.

Jefferson County authorities are conducting the active and ongoing investigation.

