One of Beckley’s oldest African-Americans church feeds community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Black History Month is here and we are thrilled to honor a local church who is giving back to the community.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, one of the oldest African-Americans churches in Beckley was established this month 116 years ago. Over the last century the church has stood the test of time, but most recently the church is using their resources to feed the community.

“It would be a disservice to people in our community because God has given us the source for everything here. All we need to do is take that source and he [God] provides us resources and it would be terrible if we did not use what we have available,” Pastor Ballard Johnson said.

The church’s feeding program is called the Lord’s Kitchen provides meals three days a week. The program serves as a food pantry and plans on serving hot meals to not only church members but everyone who needs it.

“We want to uplift our community and if we have to start uplifting them by feeding them, we’ll start there. So what happens is we need a whole community, we need a joint collaboration of the community,” church member Billy Delaney said.

If you would like to support the feeding program, you can donate food at the church.