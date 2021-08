CAMP CREEK, WV (WOAY) – One lane is closed on I-77 Northbound following a single car accident near mile marker 20.

Mercer County Dispatchers tell WOAY they were alerted to the accident near Camp Creek at approximately 3:38 p.m.

West Virginia Turnpike, Bluefield Rescue and the Bluestone Fire Department are currently on scene.

Dispatchers say traffic has not been diverted and there are no confirmed injuries at this time.

Related