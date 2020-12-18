One more day to C-USA Championship Game

WOAY – Hear from Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett and running back Brenden Knox ahead of Friday’s Conference USA Championship Game against UAB.

With the game being on a Friday in 2020, that might mean a short week; however, the Thundering Herd will have had almost two weeks since their loss to Rice. Knox mentions how the team is ready to forget that game and turn a new page.

Marshall is going for its first Conference USA title since 2014. Since they moved to Division I-A/FBS, the Thundering Herd is 6-0 in conference championship games at home, both in the MAC and in Conference USA.