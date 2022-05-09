One dead, one injured after weekend shooting at Beckley hotel

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at a hotel in Beckley.

On Sunday, May 8 at around 3:45 p.m., Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at Country Inn and Suites on Harper Rd.

Two gunshot victims were located on the third floor. One died at the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time to ensure proper notification of family members.

The West Virginia State Police, State Police Special Response Team, and the Beckley Police Department assisted with the situation.

If you have any information, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (304) 255-9300 or Crimestoppers at (304) 255-STOP (7867).

