One dead following motor vehicle crash in Tazewell County

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – One is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

The Richlands Police Department received an emergency call around 4:15 this afternoon of a motor vehicle crash on Rt. 460 West near Silver Spur involving a vehicle versus pedestrian on a bicycle.

The pedestrian victim passed away at Clinch Valley Medical Center due to injuries sustained from the accident. No other subjects were injured in the accident.

The accident is currently under investigation by Officer M.G. Tiller of the Richlands Police Department with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. The victims name has not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

At the time of this release, the westbound lanes of Route 460 remain closed with an alternate traffic pattern in the area with the assistance of Richlands Fire-Rescue and VDOT.

