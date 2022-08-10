One dead following motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County

Fairdale, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County.

The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office reported the collision took place on Tuesday at the 1200 block of WV Route 99-Bolt Road in Fairdale.

Authorities say their preliminary findings show a 2006 Honda Accord crossed the centerline, entering the path of a coal transport truck. The vehicles collided, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The Accord came to rest just off the roadway in a driveway near the point of impact. The coal transport truck ran off the road’s right edge, narrowly missing a power utility pole and fire hydrant. The truck continued into a wooded area striking several trees before stopping off the roadway.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Susan Flint of N. Miami Beach, Florida, was pronounced dead on the scene. First responders removed the trapped driver of the coal transport truck from his vehicle with minor injuries and transported him to Raleigh General Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The crash is under investigation by Raleigh County authorities.

Related