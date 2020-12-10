OFFICIAL CHILDREN’S CHORUS OF WEST VIRGINIA ANNOUNCES FIRST VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT “VOICES UNITED IN HOPE”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ­— The Appalachian Children’s Chorus (ACC) will present the Ione Guthrie Christmas event, Voices United in Hope, online at 7 pm on December 18 and 19 and at 4 pm on December 20. The concert was recorded at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene and is sponsored by Huntington Bank. Access to the free event will be available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/appalachianchildrenschorus. This year’s concert is a mix of songs bringing the messages of hope, unity, and peace to our hurting communities at the end of this difficult year.

“ACC is a special organization to so many children and families in West Virginia,” said Selina Midkiff, Founding Director of the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, “and at this time of the year, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back by sharing a special message with so many who have been impacted by unforeseen events while helping educate youth in our community about the importance of supporting each other.”

Donations will be accepted during all three of the streamed recordings and will support ACC in its mission to provide artistic excellence, a quality music education, and extraordinary opportunities while creating a positive effect on the lives of West Virginia’s youth.