October marks fire prevention month

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – October is Fire Prevention Month.

Each year the National Fire Protection Association spends this time reminding people about how to prevent home fires.

According to Lt. Charlie Croy with the Princeton Fire Department, each year they try to cover as many topics as possible, but this year’s main theme is kitchen safety.

“The number one leading cause of home fires is kitchen fires, and it’s also the number one cause of home fire injuries,” Croy said.

Croy says that one of the easiest ways to prevent kitchen fires is common sense. He says to be careful around appliances and ensure nothing flammable is kept near the stove.

“Be sure to keep flammable items such as oven mitts, dish towels, pot holders, any kind of clothing that you may be wearing, keep those away from the stove eyes.”

On average, fire departments all over the country respond to about 470 home fires a day, many of which originate in the kitchen. Croy says that families with young children should take extra care when preventing fires.

“Have a kid free zone of approximately three feet around your stove. Because a lot of time, kids being curious, they tip a pan over. And that will cause grease to spill into the stove eye, and that will start a fire.”

Fire departments typically spend Fire Prevention Month going to schools to talk to children about fire safety. But due to the pandemic, many aren’t able to do that this year. Instead, the NFPA is distributing materials online to educate the public.

Another thing to do during fire prevention month is check your smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly.