Oak Hill’s Zane Wolfe to join WVU Tech Baseball program

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, recent Oak Hill grad Zane Wolfe put pen to paper and made things official. The Red Devil alum signed to play baseball at WVU Tech.

Wolfe was a Class AAA All-State Honorable Mention in both 2021 and 2022.

The newest Golden Bear said he chose Tech because he felt really comfortable with the coaches and loved the welcoming environment.

“I was going to go into the workforce, but they gave me an opportunity and it was pretty much a no-brainer for me,” Wolfe explained. “I really liked Coach Nesselrodt and Coach Goddard. They’re really welcoming and I feel like in the next few years here, we’re going to really feel like family.”

Wolfe plans to major in sports management.

Related