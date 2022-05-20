Oak Hill’s Perdue, Workman sign to play at WV Wesleyan

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, two Oak Hill High School student athletes signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Jacob Perdue committed for basketball. The senior was the Red Devils’ leading scorer this season. He was an All-State Honorable Mention and played in the Scott Brown Classic.

“The first thing that helped me choose Wesleyan was whenever I went up there, the hospitality Coach Sloan gave me and all the opportunities he offered me. I also have several friends that are signing like Colton and Samiyah [Lynch], so I have familiar faces there, so that’s another reason, too,” Perdue explained.

Colton Workman signed his letter of intent for soccer. He has played with the Red Devils the past four years and was named an All-State Honorable Mention in 2021.

Workman said, “It’s kind of a dream come true ever since I was a little kid. I always wanted to play at the next level and now that I get the opportunity to play at Wesleyan, it’s just so awesome. I’m so glad this day is real.”

Workman is considering a track for pre-med, while Perdue is thinking about majoring in pre-engineering.

Related