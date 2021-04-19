Oak Hill wrestling team departs for state tournament

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday afternoon, the Oak Hill wrestling team departed to Huntington for the state tournament.

Thanks to a runner-up finish at regionals last week, the Red Devils had nine wrestlers qualify for state, in addition to three alternates. Head coach David Vincent says it’s the most wrestlers he’s had qualify since taking the job in 2014.

“From top to bottom, we have experience,” said Vincent.

Oak Hill brings four seniors to Huntington, including Eli Sedlock, who won his 100th career match during regionals.

“It was a big milestone for me. I’ve watched a lot of people who I look up to wrestling hit it,” said Sedlock.

Oak Hill participates in the Class-AAA tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The Red Devils previously competed in Class-AA.

