Oak Hill soccer prepares for regionals

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, the Oak Hill boys and girls soccer teams will travel to Charleston to take on George Washington in the Class AAA Region 3 final.

On Saturday, the boys team captured its fifth-straight sectional title with a win over Woodrow Wilson. Now, the Red Devils are tasked with a new challenge: making it even further.

“It’s our fifth straight regional game,” said senior defender Tobias Giles. “We haven’t won one yet, but I think we can get this one… I want to be in that state tournament so bad.”

The Red Devils’ Jack Hayes scored four goals last week to help propel the team to yet another sectional title.

“I think we’re ready,” said Hayes. “We’ve had a long season. It’s been tough. We’ve been working since the beginning of summer, so we deserve it.”