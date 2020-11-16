Oak Hill searches for new council member

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill is on the search for a new city council member.

Former Oak Hill City Council from Ward 1 Michelle Holly was recently elected to Fayette County Clerk leaving her council member seat vacant. The City of Oak Hill is asking all qualified residents who are interested in the position to apply online no later than 4 p.m. on December 4th.

“The entire decision lays in council hands. I assume all six members of council will have a idea candidate in their mind. The six may differ a little bit, but it’s entirely up to them,” City Manager Bill Hannabass said.

All members of council must be citizens of the united states, qualified voters, and bona fide residents of the city and over the age of 18 years.