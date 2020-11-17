Oak Hill Public Library encourage families to read during “West Virginia Family Read Week”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – November 15th through the 21st is West Virginia Family Read Week and Oak Hill Public Library is encouraging all families to rent books.

The theme for the week is Travel and Adventures. Oak Hill Public Library Director Becky Kellum says the travel theme is to inspire families to plan activities in the future, generate more interest in traveling and find a way to escape their homes through books during this pandemic.

“It’s just a interesting topic and I love to travel. Since families cant travel too much right now, it would be fun to talk about places to go in the future,” Kellum said.

For more details on West Virginia Family Read Week, you can visit Oak Hill Public Library’s website.