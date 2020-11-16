Oak Hill opens new dog park and K-9 Memorial

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Dog owners in Oak Hill now have a new place to take your pets.

Dr. Hamilton Dog Park in the city of Oak Hill on Central Avenue is now opened to the public. The park also serves as a Police K-9 Memorial to honor police canines that have been killed in the line of duty serving alongside the city’s law enforcement officers. The land was donated by Doctor Hamilton’s family

“It is a great honor for us in the City of Oak Hill to give that distinction to those working animals,” City Manager Bill Hannabass said.

Hannabass says the city will continue to add amenities to the park.