Oak Hill man convicted of felony sexual assault

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Court officials convict Chad M. Eldredge, 36, Oak Hill, of Second-Degree Sexual Assault, following a two-day jury trial.
Last February, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department interviewed a female who reported Eldredge sexually assaulted her when she was a juvenile.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation into the defendant following the report and determined he had sexually assaulted the juvenile on multiple occasions.
Court officials scheduled Eldredge’s sentencing hearing for December 16, 2022. He faces 10 to 25 years in prison, must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, and is subject to up to fifty years of extended supervised release.
