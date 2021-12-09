Oak Hill Library to host winter-themed escape room for kids aged 8-15

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Oak Hill Library is inviting local kids out to enjoy an escape room this holiday season.

The library has done escape rooms in the past, and this one’s theme is based all around winter. The librarian says kids will get the chance to solve puzzles, maps, codes and have tons of other fun experiences.

hey say last year they did their escape room online, and they are very excited to bring the tradition back to an in-person experience.

“By doing it in-person, we’ll be able to get some people into the library, and give the kids a chance to work out some puzzles and work on their logic skills together,” said Librarian Laura Fernett.

The escape room is called Frost. It will be December 21 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the library. Parents can sign up their kids aged 8-15 by contacting or visiting the library.

