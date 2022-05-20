Oak Hill High School gears up for its 45th commencement ceremony, anticipates it to be more traditional after COVID

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – This Saturday, high school seniors across Fayette County will be graduating in the 2022 commencement ceremonies.

Oak Hill High School will be honoring its 45th graduating class this year. Approximately 242 graduates will be walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Like high schools everywhere, traditional graduation ceremonies had been interrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic for two years at Oak Hill. After students had to receive their diplomas by mail or get the ceremony postponed until August, everyone is ready to welcome back a more traditional event.

“As everybody knows and has been affected as well, COVID has affected all that we have done here in the school system,” Assistant Principal at Oak Hill High School, Brandy Thomas says. “We are very happy that we are back to somewhat normal, we’re getting back our old traditions that we haven’t had, haven’t been able to have for the last two years.”

This year the graduating class of seniors voted to have a traditional outdoor ceremony rain or shine.

While it may be taking somewhat of a risk, they really wanted all of their family members to be able to attend without the limitations.

As everyone can agree, Oak Hill High School is all about keeping traditions alive.

“We are just so excited to have things back to normal, our students are excited to have things be back to normal, you know, Oak Hill High School, we have a lot of traditions that we hold dear to our heart, and to be able to do those and to have guest speakers, board members, and as much family that would want to come, that’s just great, it’s a great feeling,” says Thomas.

The school is looking to welcome in a big crowd this year. The commencement is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Every year traffic can get to be a bit of an issue. The school administration suggests that people come as early as possible.

Parking will be available at all of the Oak Hill School lots. Handicapped parking will be available next to the fence at the football field.

