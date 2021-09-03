Oak Hill girls soccer wins Thursday

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Three Samiah Lynch goals early in the second half were the difference, as Oak Hill girls soccer won 3-0 against Princeton.

The Lady Red Devils created chances shortly after halftime, with Lynch’s goals coming in the first 10 minutes of the restart. Additional scores from Thursday are below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Hill 3, Princeton 0

Mingo Central 3, PikeView 1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Concord 3, Chowan 1

Marshall 2, Youngstown State 1

Penn State 2, West Virginia 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Princeton def. Nicholas County 2-1; Princeton def. PikeView 2-0; PikeView def. Nicholas County 2-1

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

At Grandview: Westside 115, Woodrow Wilson 118, Shady Spring 129 (Kerri-Anne Cooke 33)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King 2, Concord 0

Related