Oak Hill girls soccer wins sectional title, boys advance to final

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – For the fourth straight year, Oak Hill girls soccer is celebrating a sectional title.

The Lady Red Devils scored early in their sectional final matchup against Princeton through Samiah Lynch, going on to win 2-0, adding to the string of three straight sectional titles won when they were part of Class AA/A.

Also on Thursday, Oak Hill boys soccer won 4-0 in their sectional semifinal against Princeton, and Woodrow Wilson won 4-3 on penalties at Greenbrier East after a scoreless regulation and overtime. The Red Devils will host the Flying Eagles Saturday night for the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship.

In cross country, both Woodrow Wilson teams won Class AAA Region 3 championships, advancing to next week’s state tournament. Nicholas County won both Class AA titles.