Oak Hill Community Thanksgiving meal canceled

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Community Thanksgiving meal at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill has been canceled.

“It is with very heavy heart that we must sadly announce the 2020 Community Thanksgiving Meal has been canceled. The Community Thanksgiving Meal, held at The Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill, would have marked the 20th year in which volunteers have come together to provide free meals to individuals and families in Fayette County and surrounding areas. In 20 years, the meal has never been canceled or postponed; however, overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for 2020. We plan to be back up and running in 2021 to continue this very worthwhile mission. In the meantime – God Bless each and every one of you, may you stay healthy and safe. God willing, we will see you all next year.

Lesley Taylor

Community Thanksgiving Meal Coordinator“