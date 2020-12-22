Oak Hill Community asked to ring bells on Christmas Eve

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill resident is asking the community to join together to make joyful noise.

At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, residents are being asked to stand on their front porch and ring a bell for 2 minutes. Oak Hill resident Verna Sheppard came up with the idea and says ringing bells is the perfect way to show holiday spirit.

“We all are far apart and if everyone is doing the same thing at the same time it’s like we are together. We are going to get through this,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard encourages all nearby cities to participate in the bell ring.