Oak Hill city council member held executive session

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – During the last Oak Hill city council meeting, councilmembers held an executive session to look for ways to better serve the community.

The session was held with the Police department to improve and to identify areas of concern. Although executive sessions are confidential, Oak Hill Councilmember, Dave Perry said he would like to point out that there were no problems or disagreements during the session.

“The intent of the meeting was to have a general discussion with chief to talk about community relations, public relations, and again those kinds of services that can be made available to these citizens of Oak Hill,” said Perry.

You can email or call the city if you have concerns that you would like to be addressed.